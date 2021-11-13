Zel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00320628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00156080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00101911 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

