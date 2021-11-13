Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $68.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,286,263,904 coins and its circulating supply is 11,994,796,751 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

