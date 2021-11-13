Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Increased by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 733.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Zillow Group worth $152,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.