ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $109.41 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $109.41 million and $14,939.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

