ZINC (ZINC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ZINC has a market cap of $53,386.82 and approximately $53.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

