ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Tops $117.19 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $117.19 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.33 or 1.00506882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.08 or 0.07109212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

