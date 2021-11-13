Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Reduced by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $99,932,061. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $349.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.61.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

