ZumCoin Hits One Day Volume of $165.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $165.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.