ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 148.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $67.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

