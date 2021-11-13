Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post sales of $288.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $292.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Zumiez stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,899 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

