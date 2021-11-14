$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 17.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,097,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

