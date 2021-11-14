$0.03 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $2,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 62.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,358. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

