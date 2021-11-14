$0.05 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,146 shares of company stock valued at $523,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 98.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.1% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

