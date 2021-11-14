$0.07 EPS Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Daseke posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 562,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $629.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

