$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s earnings. Mizuho Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mizuho Financial Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of MFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 286,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
