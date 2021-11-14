$0.08 EPS Expected for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s earnings. Mizuho Financial Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mizuho Financial Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 973,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 301,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 236,969 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 286,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,664. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

