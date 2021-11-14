$0.08 EPS Expected for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s earnings. Mizuho Financial Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mizuho Financial Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 286,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,664. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
