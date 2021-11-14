$0.16 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 145,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

