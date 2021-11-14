$0.16 EPS Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

