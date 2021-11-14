$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Amcor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

