$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. CAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.81. 355,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,180. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

