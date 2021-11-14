$0.25 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.16. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

