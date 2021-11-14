-$0.26 EPS Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 73,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $162.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,836 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

