-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

ATER opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.73.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

