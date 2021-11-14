-$0.32 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. EverQuote has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 47,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $225,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 151,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,193 and sold 36,009 shares valued at $703,412. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in EverQuote by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in EverQuote by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

