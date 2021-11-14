$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.