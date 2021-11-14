$0.37 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

TSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

