-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,063. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.03.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

