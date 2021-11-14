-$0.48 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,063 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $49.22 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

