$0.59 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 168,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,410. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.