$0.68 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 85,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

