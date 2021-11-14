$0.74 EPS Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

PRGS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.22. 160,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

