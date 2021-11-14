$0.75 EPS Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.