$0.75 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 46,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,955. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

