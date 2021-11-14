-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $37.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 214.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.