$0.86 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 506,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $61.80.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

