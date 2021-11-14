$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.96. Exelon reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,664,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

