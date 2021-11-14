$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

