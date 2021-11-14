0xBitcoin Price Tops $1.36 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $993,203.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

