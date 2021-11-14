0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $795,323.77

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $795,323.77 and approximately $86,193.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

