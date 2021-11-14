$1.20 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

