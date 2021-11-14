-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 457,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.