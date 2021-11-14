-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 457,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

