$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.73. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

