$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.52. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $84.91 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.