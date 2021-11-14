$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.52. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $84.91 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

