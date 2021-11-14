$12.53 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $12.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.16 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

