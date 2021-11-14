1,281,078 Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,281,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $18,003,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $10,060,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $10,060,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $10,060,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $9,054,000.

Shares of HCNEU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

