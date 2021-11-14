$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $130.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $520.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,606,908.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,525 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $54.42 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

