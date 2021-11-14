$148.43 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $148.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.30 million and the highest is $150.70 million. Renasant posted sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $643.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.50 million to $651.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $591.58 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $598.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

