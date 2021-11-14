1,716,000 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,716,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,925,458,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.31% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.74 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.