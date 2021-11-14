$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $181.56 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $258.50 on Friday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.57.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

