1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 14,700 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,929. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.